Indore: Temple tragedy victims’ family leave for Haridwar

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 09:02 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of the deceased who lost life in the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple accident, left forHaridwar on Saturday evening to perform immersion of the deceased’s mortal remains. The victims include several families of the Sindhi community.

The family members said that Dehradun Express will reach Haridwar on Sunday. On Monday, the mortal remains will be immersed following all rituals. On Tuesday, the barwah (12th day) programme will be held in Indore.

In all, 15 members of the Sindhi community died in the accident. The Indore Sindhi society has collectively contributed towards the funeral, condolence meeting and pagdi ceremony.

Social workers of Chetichand Utsav Samiti, Ashok Khubani, Naresh Fundwani, and Mayank Pamnani left for Haridwar along with the families of the deceased.

The officials said that in this hour of grief, the entire society is standing by with the family members. The mortal remains were collectively brought from Regional Park Muktidham in Swarg Rath to Sadhu Vaswani Nagar, Prem Dham and kept fordarshan. All arrangements for the Haridwar trip have been made by the social workers.

