Indore: Temperature touches 40°Celsius mark, health department advisory out

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the continuously increasing temperature, the health department has issued an advisory for people to remain safe from heatwaves. Chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said that the temperature is increasing continuously and cases of heat wave will increase in the coming days.

In its advisory, the health official mentioned that people should not leave the house on an empty stomach and must keep themselves hydrated. “Wearing loose clothes, drinking a lot of water, having raw mango drinks, and taking other measures are a must to beat the heat,” Saitya said.

Meanwhile, Indoreans did not get any relief from the scorching heat as the day temperature touched the 40-degree-Celsius mark on Wednesday and it may cross that mark on Thursday. The rising temperature has made the day, as well as night, unbearable in the past one week, while meteorological department officials said that the temperature would rise more in the coming days.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees Celsius above the normal temperature. Similarly, the night turned unbearable with over 2 degrees Celsius departure from the normal temperature, which was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

- Narmadapuram, Rajgarh recorded over 43 degrees Celsius

- The highest maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius was recorded in Narmadapuram

- Chhindwara, Guna, Rajgarh, Damoh, Nowgaon, Sagar and Ratlam witnessed a heatwave on Wednesday

Ways to beat the heat

Dos

§ Stay indoors and in shaded places

§ Use umbrella/hat/cap/towel when outside

§ Wear thin, loose cotton, light-coloured garments

§ Drink frequently water and salted drinks—lassi, lemon water, fruit juices, oral rehydration solution (ORS)

§ Eat fruits, such as watermelon, cucumber, lemon, orange and so on

§ Take frequent cool baths and reduce room temperature: Use window shades/curtains, fans, coolers, air-conditioners

§ Cross-ventilate the room, sprinkle water, keep indoor plants

Don’ts

§ Going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm

§ Doing strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon

§ Drinking alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks

§ Leaving children or pets in parked vehicles

§ Wearing dark-coloured, synthetic and tight clothing

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:28 PM IST