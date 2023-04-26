Indore: Temperature rising gradually but relief on the horizon

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a break in the spell of light rain and drizzle, the day temperature started rising gradually on Tuesday as it crossed the 37 degrees Celsius mark again.

The night temperature also increased simultaneously and rose by three degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

However, the meteorological department officials said that weather will fluctuate again as there are chances of another spell of light showers and gusty winds in western Madhya Pradesh between April 26 and April 30.

According to officials, there are chances of a drop in temperature by one-two degrees Celsius for couple of days, but the change would be temporary.

“A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Iran and its neighbourhood in middle levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over western parts of Vidarbha and a trough/wind discontinuity runs this cyclonic to south interior Karnataka in lower level. Under the influence of these conditions, isolated light rainfall activity with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during April 26 to 30 ,” Met officials added.

Along with an increase in the day temperature, the night temperature in the city has also been increasing as it is hovering above normal temperature.

“There’ll be no difference in the night temperature except an increase by 2-3 degrees in the coming days,” Met officials added.

Max -37.3 degrees Celsius (two degrees below normal)

Min- 22.8 degrees Celsius (one degree above normal)