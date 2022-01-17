Indore: Temperature rises, day turns comfortable

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens got relief from the six-day long cold spell on Sunday as the day temperature increased by one degrees Celsius as compared to the temperature recorded on Saturday, coupled with a break from cold winds.

However, the night temperature remained below 10 degrees Celsius and the morning was also misty.

The sky remained clear with bright sunlight that gave respite and the residents enjoyed pleasant weather as a heavy rush was seen on city roads after six days.

According to the meteorological department, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was four degrees Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature at 9.2 degrees Celsius was one degree below normal. Morning and evening humidity was 84 per cent and 65 per cent respectively.

“On Wednesday, the weather turned pleasant due to the clear sky. However, the relief may be short-lived as the city may witness light rains in a couple of days. The day and night temperature will also increase,” a met department official said.

However, department officials said that the condition would prevail due to two western disturbances affecting the Himalayan region and northwest region of the country.

