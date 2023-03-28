Indore: Temperature likely to rise for couple of days

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With no new western disturbance active in the north, the day temperature in the city is likely to rise gradually for next couple of days.

Meteorological department officials said that the temperature will increase by 2-4 degrees Celsius for the next three days and the day temperature will reach a high of 36-37 degrees Celsius by the end of the month.

According to department officials, no decrease in temperature is expected for the next couple of days but the temperature may fluctuate again on March 30-31 due to the western disturbance over northwest Himalayas.

"The next two-three days will remain dry and hot as there is no major change in the weather system. The temperature will remain close to or below normal till the end of the month," Met officials added.

Along with an increase in the day temperature, the night temperature will also increase.

"There'll be no difference in the night temperature except an increase by 2-3 degrees in the coming days. Only local factors will be responsible for any change in the weather conditions in the coming days. However, summer this year will be comparatively cooler than in the previous year except during May,' Met officials added.

On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature was 17 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below normal. Residents felt the heat as the weather remained hot and dry on Monday.