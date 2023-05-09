Indore: Temperature drops by 3 degrees Celsius, but people feel the heat

Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just a day after the hottest day of the season, the partially cloudy weather offered residents much-needed relief from the scorching heat on Monday as the temperature dropped by three degrees Celsius as compared to what was recorded on Sunday. The temperature on Sunday had risen to 41.9 degrees Celsius, which was highest in the season, but it dropped to 38.4 degrees Celsius again on Monday.

However, the weatherman termed the relief temporary and said that the temperature would increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius for next couple of days.

According to the officials of regional meteorological department, the cloud cover on Sunday was about 30 per cent and it increased to 50 per cent on Monday. “It remained partially cloudy throughout the day which kept the temperature at bay. The temperature is likely to increase again for next five days,” the weatherman said adding “There is no chance of a decrease in temperature in the next couple of days. The sky would remain clear and dry due to which both the day and night temperature will increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius. The day temperature will increase above 40 degrees Celsius again if there is no effect of the cyclonic circulation being generated over the Bay of Bengal.”

West northwesterly winds were blowing in the city on Monday with a maximum speed of 18 kilometres per hour.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below the night temperature while the night temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius which was 2 degrees Celsius above normal.

Temp difference in Western and Eastern parts of the city

There is a huge difference in maximum temperature recorded in the western and eastern parts of the city on Sunday. The maximum temperature recorded by the weather station of regional meteorological department at city Airport was 41.9 degrees Celsius but it was recorded only 38 degrees Celsius by the staff of Agriculture College.

However, the weather station staff monitors the temperature in every three hours while the Agriculture College takes the temperature only twice a day i.e. at 7.27 am and 2.27 pm.

