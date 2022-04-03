Indore: Temperature crosses 39°C mark, could touch 40° C today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was no relief for residents from the scorching heat as the mercury level crossed the 39-degree-Celsius mark on Saturday.

Moreover, the meteorological department said there would be no relief in the coming days as hot winds would continue to blow and the temperature on Sunday would touch the 40-degree-Celsius mark. Hot winds blowing across the city made the day unbearable for residents on Saturday as people confined themselves indoors to protect themselves from the onslaught of hot air waves.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was 39.4 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.9 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius from normal.

“Hot winds have made the weather dry and there are fewer chances of relief even if clouds form in the northern parts of the state,” a department official said, adding, “The temperature will remain high till April 5. There are chances of a decrease in temperature after April 5 due to a cyclonic circulation to be generated in the Bay of Bengal which may cause a change in wind pattern.”

The humidity recorded on Saturday morning was 29 per cent, while it was 16 per cent in the evening. A fluctuation of temperatures was seen due to the change in the wind pattern and it also made the month of March the hottest in many years across the nation.

“Khargone and other districts of Nimar may witness heatwaves, but there will be relief from heatwaves in Indore district for the next few days,” Met officials added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 12:21 AM IST