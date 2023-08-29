Indore: Temp Rising Due To Break In Rains

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The day and night temperatures in the city have been increasing gradually with each passing day, thanks to the long break in the rains. The citizens witnessed a warm sunny day on Monday which was a tad bit uncomfortable as the temperature rose above 29 degrees Celsius.

According to officials of the regional meteorological department, with a weaker system being generated round the corner, the chances of rainfall in the city are bleak for the next three to four days.

They added that the day and night temperature will increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius for the next three days as the weather will change only due to the local generation of the system or any new cyclonic circulation generated over the Bay of Bengal or Arabian Sea.

The chances of a drop in temperature are low in the coming days, although it may decrease again after a week. “The next week will remain dry and humid as there’s no major change in the weather system. However, a sudden change in the weather may take place due to local generation of the system,” Met officials said.

On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal, while the minimum temperature was 22 degrees Celsius, which was normal.

The city has recorded about 628.6 mm (24.6 inches) of rainfall so far.

Read Also Sana Khan Murder Case: Two Teams From Nagpur Police Reach Jabalpur To Search Body

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)