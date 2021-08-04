Indore: Telangana man arrested for abduction, rape of minor girl

Indore: The police, on Wednesday, arrested a youth from Telangana for abducting and sexually assaulting a minor girl. The girl was rescued from Maharashtra and the accused was hiding at his place in Telangana to evade arrest.

Police said the parents of the 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint on March 15 that she had left for school but did not come back home. The family searched for her everywhere, after which they lodged a police complaint. After registering a case, the police started a search for the girl.

During the investigations, the police came to know that the girl was staying in Maharashtra. After verifying the news, the police reached Chandrapur, in Maharashtra, from where the girl was rescued from a house but the police could not arrest the accused in April. Since then, the police had been on the lookout for the accused.

Cops gathered more information about the accused and a police team reached a village in Mancharial district of Telangana and managed to arrest him from his house. The accused has been identified as Kiran. The police are bringing him to the city for further investigations.