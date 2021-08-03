Indore: Neighbour rapes married woman

Indore: A man was booked for allegedly raping his neighbour, a woman who lives under the Dwarkapuri police station jurisdiction, on Monday. The woman had lent money to the accused a few months ago and, when she demanded her money back, the accused struck up physical relations with her and threatened her to kill her husband. The police are looking for the accused.

Dwarkapuri police station-in-charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said a case had been registered against Ramsevak, living in the area, on the complaint of a 30-year-old woman. She stated in her complaint that the accused was a friend of her husband and used to visit their home.

The accused had taken Rs 60,000 from the woman a few months ago and the victim had told him to return the money. The accused entered her house and struck up physical relations with her after threatening her with dire consequences.

On Sunday night, the accused also threatened to harm her husband. The victim was scared of the accused, so she did not reveal the matter to anyone for many days. TI Dwivedi said investigations were on and a search was on for the accused.