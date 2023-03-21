Indore: Tehsildars and naib tehsildars take 3-days mass casual leave

Representative Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The regular work of the revenue department in the district was affected on Monday as tehsildars and naib tehsildars went on a three-day mass casual leave.

They also returned the government vehicles and digital signatures given to them.

The agitation call has been given by Madhya Pradesh Revenue Officers Association. Tehsildar Bajrang Bahadur, vice-president of the district branch of the association, informed that they had been requesting the state government to accept their three-point charter of demands for the past year, but they had received no response so far. So, they were forced to go on mass casual leave for three days from Monday to Wednesday.

Their first demand is that naib tehsildars should be given the status of gazetted officers. The discrepancy in grade pay that exists between the officers of the revenue department and other departments of the state government should be removed. Ad-hoc promotions should be given in the revenue department, similar to what is taking place in other departments.