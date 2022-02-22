Indore: Teenager falls from scooter, runover by car, dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy was killed after his scooter skidded and he was run over by a car coming from the opposite direction in the Aerodrome area, police said on Tuesday. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV installed near the spot.

Hearing about the tragedy, his grandmother in Rajasthan died of a heart attack. Unfortunately, his grandmother also died in Rajasthan due to the shock. According to Aerodrome police station staff, the incident took place on 60 Feet Road on Sunday noon. The deceased was identified as Bablu Puri, a resident of Jassakhedi village in Agar Malwa district.

He was residing at his maternal aunt’s place in the Aerodrome area for the past two months. His elder brother Rahul told Free Press over the phone that their mother passed away during their childhood. After the death of their mother, Bablu was staying with their maternal grandmother in Jhalawar district in Rajasthan. Two months ago, Bablu reached the city and was staying at the maternal aunt’s place in the Aerodrome area. He worked at a furniture shop in the area.

On Sunday, after having lunch, he was going to his workplace when his scooter skidded and he was run over by a car coming from the opposite direction and was critically injured. He was rushed to the hospital but died.

Last rites performed together in Rajasthan

According to Rahul, the accident happened around 2.30 pm on Sunday. Bablu’s 55-year-old grandmother, who was in Rajasthan, died after hearing the shocking news. On Monday, the body was taken to Rajasthan after the autopsy and his last rites were performed with his maternal grandmother in Rajasthan.

Baby girl dies in road accident

A one-year-old girl died after she fell from the lap of her elder sister in Banganga area. A carelessly driven bike hit them and her elder sister also received injury. According to the Banganga police station staff, the deceased was identified as Jivika (1), a resident of Banganga area. Preliminary investigation revealed that she was in the lap of her elder sister, who was going to buy milk. They were crossing the road when a biker hit them. Both the girls fell on the road, and Jivika was critically injured in the accident. She was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. The police have identified the bike owner.

ALSO READ Indore: Student addicted to online game commits suicide after harassment by loan App

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:02 PM IST