Indore Teen Drowns In Bilawali Lake After Getting Trapped In Silt | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fun dive in a lake cost a 16-year-old boy his life after he became trapped in underwater silt. The incident occurred in the Tejaji Nagar area on Monday afternoon when the teenager drowned while bathing in Bilawali Lake with his friends. The boy had reportedly jumped into the water from a mound and got stuck in deep silt.

According to Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam, the deceased was identified as Ashish Makwana, a resident of Nath Mohalla in Mahadev Nagar. Around 4 pm on Monday, Ashish went to Bilawali Lake with six to seven friends from his neighbourhood. After taking off their clothes, most of his friends began bathing near the bank. However, Ashish climbed a nearby mound and dived into a deeper section of the lake.

After diving in, he became trapped in heavy silt at the bottom of the lake and was unable to resurface. As he struggled for air, one of his friends noticed him and immediately rushed to rescue him. Despite his efforts, the friend could not pull him out.

The group then raised an alarm and sought help from nearby residents. Locals managed to pull Ashish out of the water, but he was already unconscious. He was rushed to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Ashish's family works as daily wage labourers.

Police have launched a probe to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Prohibited Zone: Group Reached Lake Through Rear Route

Due to ongoing construction work to deepen the lake, the main road leading to it is currently blocked and visitor entry has been restricted.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that Ashish and his friends used an alternative route through Ganesh Nagar to reach the rear side of the lake. While the water level was low on that side, the silt accumulation was high, which led to the tragedy.

Even before the construction work began, visitors were allowed only to walk near the water body and were strictly prohibited from entering the lake for bathing.

Similar Tragedy Earlier This Month

Earlier, on May 17, a Sunday outing turned fatal after a 17-year-old student drowned while bathing in Tigariya Badshah lake under Banganga police station limits. Three of his friends were rescued from a deep underwater ditch by their friend Nilesh, an adept swimmer, who acted swiftly and pulled them to safety. However, Krishna Rajawat slipped away and disappeared into deep water.