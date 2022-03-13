Indore: Tech institutions must display correct data on their websites

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Not that many institutions have uploaded incomplete information on their web portals, the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has “strictly instructed” all its approved institutions to verify and ensure availability of Mandatory Disclosure in the prime location of their websites (as a quick link) with correct data.

Through a letter, the AICTE said it had been observed that most AICTE-approved institutions, deemed to be universities, and universities had uploaded incomplete information in Mandatory Disclosure and discrepancies have been found in various fields.

“Because of this, the AICTE has been receiving a large number of queries and RTI applications in the form of grievances from students/ faculty members/ non-teaching staff, parents, aspiring students for admissions and so on for seeking details about an institution that must be readily mentioned in the Mandatory Disclosure according to the Approval Process Handbook of the AICTE,” the AICTE said.

“Consequently, the approval bureau—along with the regional officers of the AICTE—have to deal with such unanticipated RTI applications, first appeals and, accordingly, have to clarify the matter before the chief information commissioner (CIC) hearing, which is disproportionately diverting the manpower and resource of this public authority,” it added.

The technical education regulator noted that this unwarranted correspondence could be stopped by displaying their Mandatory Disclosure on the website of the AICTE-approved institutions and universities/ deemed-to-be universities.

The AICTE noted that it was essential to display the information submitted to the Council as Mandatory Disclosure in the prime location of the institutional website (as a quick link). It directed the institutions to do the needful in this regard.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:03 PM IST