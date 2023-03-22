Indore: Team of 30 youths from Manipur comes to MP 

The youth delegates from Manipur visit Infantry Museum at Mhow on Tuesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of 30 youths and three officials from Manipur has come to Madhya Pradesh as part of the Yuva Sangam programme.

IIT Indore is hosting the visiting team. The team left Manipur on March 20 and Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh was there to see the team off. They reached Indore airport at 8:35 pm on the same day. The delegates were received by a team of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat IIT Indore, professors, officers and student gymkhana from IIT Indore.

The delegates bonded with the Student Gymkhana which is the elected body of the students of IIT Indore thus developing a “Buddy System”.

On Tuesday, the day started with the welcome of the delegates at IIT Indore in the presence of institute director prof Suhas S Joshi. Emphasis was laid on rich cultural and traditional exchanges between the two states.

“The plan of the entire tour of these delegates was explained in detail laying emphasis on the objective to provide them with multi-dimensional exposure of Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogiki (Technology) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect),” said a press release issued by IIT Indore said.

The delegates were encouraged to share their views, note down the good practices and connect and interact with their counterparts.

The delegates visited Infantry Museum and Cadets Training Wing, MCTE at Mhow. Later, they also visited Lalbagh Palace and Rajwada to understand the pulse of the cleanest city of the country. They also visited the Waste Management Centre at Devguradia to see the process of waste segregation and processing. The visit to the state will continue till March 26.

