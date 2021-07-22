Indore: TCS, Infosys to file a reply to admin today

Indore: In the case of repossessing the portion of the land given to TCS and Infosys but has not been used so far, both the IT giants will file their reply to the administration's notice on Friday.



Last Monday, collector Manish Singh issued a notice to representatives of both the companies stating that they have breached the terms and conditions of the lease agreement signed at the time of the handing over land at Supper Corridor to them. As per the lease condition both the companies have failed to offer jobs to local candidates and also did not build the campus in the entire allotted land. While 100 acres was allotted to TCS, 130 acres was given to Infosys. Meanwhile, the district administration has also decided to measure the land given to them, which would be done by the IDA.