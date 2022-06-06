Indore: Tantrik cheats auto driver of Rs 4.5L

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple duped by a tantric of Rs 4.5 lakh have lodged a complaint at the Bhawar Kuan police station. The accused bluffed the victims that he would double their money with ‘tantrik vidya’. The police have arrested the accused.

TI Shashikant Chaurasia said that, on the complaint of Pinky Choudhary and her husband, Shyam, an auto driver and a resident of Triveni Nagar, Annu, alias Anwar, a resident of Khudail, and Suresh Joshi were arrested under a case of fraud.

The victims said in their complaint that Annu had told them he knew a tantrik who could double their money. On the night of May 31, Annu took the couple with him to Suresh. Suresh and Annu told them to go to a crematorium for further rituals. They both disappeared from there and, when Shyam did not get back his money, he contacted Annu.

Annu told Shyam that Suresh had fled taking the money and that he was looking for him. Later, Annu also started making excuses to Shyam that he was attending a wedding in Khandwa and was not able to meet him.

When the couple did not get the satisfactory answers or their money back, they complained to the police. The cops said that, when Annu was caught by the police, he told them that he had hatched the whole conspiracy with Suresh to fool Shyam. The police have also confiscated some money from the accused.