Indore: ‘Talkathon’ driver goes on hyper drive, takes cop for a 4-km bonnet ride!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a scene straight from the pages of a pot-boiler Bollywood flick, a cop, who tried to stop a driver for violating traffic rules, was taken for a ride on the bonnet of the car for about 4 kilometres in the city on Monday. A police officer along with his team chased the car putting their lives at risk and finally managed to nab him in the Lasudia area.

The driver was also carrying a pistol and a revolver in the vehicle. He was arrested by the Lasudia police station staff and further investigation is underway.

Traffic Subedar Surendra Singh said the incident took place near Satyasai Square. Singh along with head constable Shiv Singh and other policemen were deployed there for traffic management. Shiv Singh spotted a car violating traffic rule as the driver was busy talking over a mobile phone while driving the car and he tried to stop the car but the driver hit him and he had clung on to the bonnet.

The daring driver even then, did not stop the vehicle and instead sped towards Dewas Naka. Shiv was shouting and telling him to stop the car but he (the driver) paid no heed. Seeing this, Subedar Singh and his team chased the “hot wheels”. The “rogue” driver instead of stopping the car was trying his best to topple the head constable who was trying his best to cling on to the bonnet.

When Subedar Singh tried to stop the car, the accused driver hit his bike too. After that the officer took the BRTS lane. Finally, Singh, with the help of a wireless set, informed his senior officers.

The police parked a truck on the road near Lasudia police station and managed to catch the accused. Head constable Singh received leg injuries.

The accused, Keshav Upadhyay, is a resident of Gwalior and he drove the car with the cop perched on the bonnet for about 4 km. A pistol and a revolver have been recovered from the car and the cops are checking the documents.

Lasudia police station in charge, Santosh Dudhi, said that the accused was arrested and he was booked under various sections of the IPC. His car, registered with Gwalior RTO, has been seized. A probe has been initiated.

