Indore: Talk On Decision Making At SGSITS    

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 05:21 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the success of the first event of SGSITS Incubation Forum (SIF) with support of alumni of Shri GS Institute of Technology & Science, Indore, the second edition of the expert talk on Decision Making – Critical Skill for startups is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 05:30 PM onwards at Golden Jubilee Auditorium of SGSITS Indore for startups, students, innovators & budding entrepreneurs. It is an open event and does not require any registration. 

Experts for this event will be investors Vijay Jain and Jai Jain.  This second edition of this series will bring in an insightful session on decision-making skills to enlighten startups and entrepreneurs followed by networking sessions and panel discussion with high-achievers, industry leaders, innovators and like-minded entrepreneurs.

