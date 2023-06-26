Indore: Talented Divyang Students Feted

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the foundation day of Gandhi Hall, a felicitation programme was organised by the social justice department and Samadrishti Kshamta Vikas and Anusandhan Mandal Sanstha Saksham at Gandhi Hall to felicitate talented divyang (differently-abled) students. In this function, MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and collector Ilaiyaraaja T honoured the divyang students.

Addressing the programme, mayor Bhargav said that divyang students are not inferior to anyone. It is necessary that according to their merit, they should be brought to the mainstream and given opportunities to move forward. He said that in the coming year, the Municipal Corporation will make a provision of Rs 1 lakh for such children. Collector Ilaiyaaraja T said in his address that all the divyang children who were honoured would be given Rs 5,000 each from the Red Cross Society.

Along with this, the artworks of talented divyang artists will be displayed at a designated place in the collectorate. The task of collecting paintings and handicrafts of all the children will be done by the social justice department. He said from now on organisations holding fairs on government land would have to give two free stalls to divyangs. Saksham Sanstha is working with people suffering from 21 types of disabilities across the country. On this occasion, 60 divyangs were honoured by the guests.