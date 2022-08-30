Indore: Take valid power connections for Ganeshotsav, says discom

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has appealed to Ganeshotsav organisers to use electricity only through valid connections during the festival. The power company said electricity connections for the festivities should be valid and electricity should not be drawn directly by hooking the wire to the power line as it is not only dangerous, but also illegal.

As it is the rainy season, extra caution should be taken in relation to valid connections from the power company. “No wire should be made to lie on the ground. Festival organisers should avoid using cut or broken wires at the pandal and venue,” West Discom officials said. “Special attention should be paid to safety and precautions so that no unpleasant situation may arise,” they added.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said festivals are meant for happiness and enthusiasm and organisers should follow precautions and safety parameters, so that no adverse situation is created during the festival. “We’ve asked the Ganeshotsav organisers to take valid electricity connections from West Discom,” he added. The MD said that, for any help or information related to electricity, the toll free number 1912 or zone distribution centre-in-charge could be contacted.

