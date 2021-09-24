Indore: ​Swarnim Vijay Mashaal at Army Public School

MHOW (FPNS) The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal was lit on 16 December 2020 to mark the beginning of the 50th anniversary year celebrations of India's great victory over Pakistan in 1971.

Army Public School received this Victory Flame in school premises with great honour and pride. The chairman Brig Rajeev Ohri, VSM along with executive officer Col Harpreet Singh Anand, principal Mr P K Tiwari, vice-principal Mr S K Chaudhary, staff and students paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Indo - Pak war.

To celebrate the occasion, the school organised a 'Drawing and Painting Competition' and 'Slogan Writing Competition'. A short movie on the Indo - Pak war was screened for the students to evoke in them the feeling of patriotism and apprise them about the dedication of the Indian Armed forces.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:18 AM IST