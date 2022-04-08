Indore: Swaraj Yatra to be taken out from 75 squares on April 13

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the 75th year of independence as 'Amrit Mahotsav', a massive Swaraj Yatra will be taken out on 13th April in Indore.

Not to be mentioned, April 13 is the memorial day of the Jallianwala massacre.

In the program organized at Indore Press Club on Friday, the convener of the yatra Dr Rakesh Shivhare informed that the Swaraj Yatra will be taken out simultaneously from 75 squares of Indore in the form of a bike rally carrying our national flags at 8:30 am. The Yatra will reach Chimanbagh Ground at 9:30 am, where there will be a one-hour main program.

Dr Shivhare said we are receiving a lot of positive support from society. The organizing committee has full faith that the vigilant society of Indore will participate in this in large numbers.

The history of India's freedom struggle is very old. Historians have divided it into a limited time period due to their petty interests and the same history is being taught to us for decades.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 06:16 PM IST