Indore: Swaraj exhibition showcase to be inaugurated on Thursday

Under the 'Amrit Mahotsav of Freedom', a Swaraj Exhibition will be inaugurated on Thursday.

Dr Narayan Vyas, former Superintendent of Archeological Survey of India and coordinator of the exhibition informed on Wednesday that in the exhibition, the tales of many brave freedom fighters will be displayed in a unique way.

The exhibition will be organized at State Museum, Residency area in Indore.

In the same way, a Swaraj Yatra is also going to be organised in the city on April 13. The Yatra will be taken out from 75 squares of the city and all Yatras will be gathering at Chimanbagh maiden.

ALSO READ Indore: Advisory issued for heat wave

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 12:45 PM IST