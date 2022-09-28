Indore: Swacch Toycathon; Statue of cartoon character Minion installed at Meghdoot Garden

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Toycathon initiative, which is part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, a drive was started in the city from Tuesday in which a statue of Minion cartoon character was installed at Meghdoot Garden.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, on the occasion, said that the ‘Swachh Toycathon’ was a competition organised by the ministry of housing and urban affairs under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 with the aim of rethinking the Indian toy industry, in which toys will be made from waste materials.

The cartoon character, Minion, prepared from waste material through IMC and NGOs, which is 60 inches in height and weighs around 40 kg, has been made from old utensils, old pipes and drums.

Read Also Indore: New ICU inaugurated in Robert Nursing Home