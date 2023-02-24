Indore: Surya shakti for Khajrana temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a novel case of salutation, Khajrana temple in the city has adopted a zero-waste policy while 85% of its electricity is being generated through solar panels installed within the premises of the temple. The temple’s committee has been using solar energy for the street lighting, the temple’s lighting and even for preparing prasadam. With a Rs 55-lakh project, the temple will fully utilise solar power.

“The temple had introduced its foundation for turning the temple into an eco-friendly hub in 2015 during

the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. Within eight years, the temple has achieved zero waste formula. Moreover, the temple uses 85 per cent of its electrical consumption through solar panels which have been installed within the premises,” said Ashok Bhatt, chief priest of the temple.

The Khajrana Ganesh temple committee is engaged in many social services and the collector Ilayaraja T spearheads the Khajrana Ganesh temple committee.

The temple’s eco-friendly plan was primarily implemented under the "Zero Waste Management Programme” of the state government which was supervised by commissioner of Indore, Manish Singh. He also conducted the surveillance.

SAYS NO TO PLASTIC

Following the ‘Zero Waste Policy’, the temple’s committee has entirely forbidden the use of plastic in the premises. Shopkeepers in the temple premises have been strictly instructed not to use plastic carry bags.

Temple consumes 120kw per day produced by solar energy

Using solar energy to fulfil the daily requirement of electricity is a highly commendable initiative of the temple’s management. A fully equipped solar panel worth Rs 55 lakh has been set-up by the committee to meet the day-to-day power consumption at the temple premises.

“This solar system produces around 120-kilowatt energy/day. This is capable of fulfilling the temple’s daily need which is 85 kilowatt/day approximately. Although the energy production may vary due to climate changes, but it is successfully working on 85 per cent efficiency,” said Bhatt

BOND WITH THE WASTE

The temple authority follows their agenda of Best out of Waste’. The authorities produce useful stuff from the daily waste. According to the authorities, almost 50 tonnes of waste is produced on a daily basis, including flowers, coconut shells, oil, durva and agarbatti sticks. This waste is decomposed under a recycling plant. Out of this waste, manure, vermicompost, agarbatti and even organic colours are made. The recycling system was established at the cost of Rs 50 lakh.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)