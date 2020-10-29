Indore: Survey at Gangwal Foods continues for the second day; statement of director recorded

Indore: The search action of Anti-Evasion Wing of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) department Indore at the locations of Gangwal Foods continued for the second day on Thursday.

Preetesh Gangwal, Director of Gangwal Foods reached CGST Commissionerate at Manik Bagh, where officers of CGST Department recorded his statement. Meanwhile, action at all the 11 locations of the food processing company including its distributors and suppliers continued on Thursday also.

The action is being carried out on the instruction of CGST Commissioner Neerav Kumar Mallick and under supervision of Joint Commissioner Virendra Kumar Jain and Assistant Commissioner Ankita Gupta.