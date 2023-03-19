Indore: Surgeon's Association elects new executive body 

Dr Manish Kaushal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Association of Surgeons of India, Indore chapter elected its new executive body on Sunday. The association conducted the election of the city chapter for 2023-24. Dr Manish Kaushal has been elected as the president while Dr Sandeep Rathore has been elected as the secretary.

Similarly, Dr Ram Mohan Shukla becomes the joint-secretary and Dr Akshay Sharma is the new treasurer. Dr Anil Dongre, Dr Apoorva Choudhary, Dr Manoj Kela, Dr Advait Prakash, Dr Amit Katlana and Dr Ankit Chorma were elected as members of the new executive body.

Dr Sandeep Rathore |

Health check-up camp at Robert Nursing Home

A free health camp was organised at Robert Nursing Home to screen people for anaemia.

Honorary secretary of the hospital, Dr Vijaysen Yashlaha said that a free haemoglobin test was done in the camp to detect anaemia, mainly among young girls and women.

.”As many as 74 people were examined and some of them were found anaemic while some were found suffering from other blood irregularities. Early detection of anaemia is helpful in providing better treatment to the patient and such camps help in finding such patients,” Dr Yashlaha said.

Annual conference of ASOI, Indore branch held

More than 200 surgeons participated in the annual conference of the Association of Surgeons of India held on Saturday. According to the president of the association Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, chairman of MPPSC Dr Rajesh Lal Mehra was the chief guest of the programme while Dr Satish Shukla, Dr CP Kothari, and Dr Dilip Acharya were the special guests of the programme.

“As many as 25 PG students presented their research paper while 10 surgeons also presented research papers in the junior category,” Dr Ghanghoria added.

IMA celebrates Faag Utsav

The Indore branch of the Indian Medical Association organised a Faag Utsav on Saturday night.

The programme was compered by renowned singer Dwarka Prasad while the chief guest of the programme was Dr Ravi Wankhedkar, former national president of the Indian Medical Association.

Dr Anil Bhadoria, president of the Indore branch, said that IMA has more than 2,700 members and a large number of them enjoyed the colourful event to celebrate the Faag Utsav together.

Dr Satish Joshi and Dr Vallabh Mundra were the chief coordinators of the programme while Dr Sadhna Sodani, Dr Natwar Sharda, and Dr Nirmal Lakhotia welcomed the guests.