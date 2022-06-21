Indore: Surge in COVID-19 cases; 33 new cases found with positivity rate of 20.63 %

Sample collection/Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of COVID-19 surged once again in the city as 33 new cases were found on Monday. The cases found on Monday were almost double the number of cases found positive on Sunday.

Moreover, the rate of positivity on Monday i.e. 20.63 per cent was also increased over four times from the positivity rate found on Saturday i.e. 3.74 per cent.

According to the health department’s record, this is for the second time in this month that the number of cases increased above 30 in a day. Earlier, cases crossed the mark of 30 again on June 15 after three and half months as 42 cases were reported on March 1.

No new death was reported on Monday with the total number of deaths remaining at 1463.

Total number of positive patients reached 2,08,371. With 18 more patients recovered, the total number of patients recovered from the disease reached 2,06,748. As many as 160 active cases were in the city till Monday.

