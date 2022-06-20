Indore: BJP forms jumbo steering panel for polls

BJP | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP on Monday formed a jumbo steering committee for urban body elections.

Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola has been made election incharge whereas Madhu Verma and Pramod Tandon are election coordinator and associate coordinator.

The election board includes all senior leaders including BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP Shankar Lalwani, Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar, Tulsiram Silawat, Usha Thakur, Akash Vijayvargiya and Malini Gaud.

A coordination committee has also been formed which includes Babusingh Raghuvanshi, Krishnamurari Moghe, Shankar Lalwani and Jaipalsingh Chavda.

The party has also formed a literary committee, public relations committee, and legal and election commission working committee. There are several other committees formed for the polls by the saffron party.