Indore: BJP forms jumbo steering panel for polls

Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola has been made election incharge whereas Madhu Verma and Pramod Tandon are election coordinator and associate coordinator.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
BJP | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP on Monday formed a jumbo steering committee for urban body elections.

The election board includes all senior leaders including BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP Shankar Lalwani, Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar, Tulsiram Silawat, Usha Thakur, Akash Vijayvargiya and Malini Gaud.

A coordination committee has also been formed which includes Babusingh Raghuvanshi, Krishnamurari Moghe, Shankar Lalwani and Jaipalsingh Chavda.

The party has also formed a literary committee, public relations committee, and legal and election commission working committee. There are several other committees formed for the polls by the saffron party.

article-image

