Indore: Supreme Court should not recognise same sex marriage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The volunteers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have demanded that the Supreme Court should not give recognition to marriage of same sex persons.

A memorandum addressed to the President in this regard was given to the joint collector by its volunteers here on Friday.

Rajesh Binjwe of VHP informed that the topic of same-sex marriage is currently being discussed in the country, and hearing is going on in the Supreme Court as well. The Central Government has given its opinion against it in the Supreme Court. He claimed that same sex marriage will break the Indian society and family system.

It was said in the memorandum that India is facing many challenges in the socio-economic fields today which are not being addressed adequately thus there is no serious need for the Supreme Court to hear and decide the subject of gay marriage. In India marriages are being solemnised only between men and women for centuries, he said.

On this occasion Abhishek Udeniya, Sanjay Chauhan, Amit Jain, Tannu Sharma, Ravi Chaukse, Pappu Kochle, Abhinash Kaushal, Rahul Dichit, Matrushakti, Durga Vahini, Bajrang Dal, Saints, etc. were present.