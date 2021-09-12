Indore: Super-Specialty Hospital to start in first week of October

Indore: The much-awaited state-of-the art health facility, Super-Specialty Hospital, will be started by the first week of October as Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has almost completed the recruitment of faculty members and installing equipment. Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma said that about 25 members of the faculty had already been recruited for the hospital and the OPD had started.

“We’re trying to get the hospital started as a super-specialty hospital by the first week of October. We’ve been recruiting staff and members of the faculty while work on the Cath Lab (catheterisation laboratory) has also been completed. We’ll be able to start some of the major facilities, including cardiology, neurology and some others, by the first week of next month,” he said.

The hospital OPD is being run in the new OPD building of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. The divisional commissioner visited the hospital on Saturday night to inspect the completion of the work and facilities. He added that the hospital would add to the health facilities of Indore which caters to not only one district but 18 of the Indore and Ujjain division.

Meanwhile, dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “They’ve already applied for permission from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board and will soon get approval to start the Cath Lab.”

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:32 AM IST