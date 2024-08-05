Indore: Super Speciality Hospital Initiates Robotic Surgery Adopting Modern Techniques

Doctors, medical students and staff learn different dimensions of surgery using robotic arms |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Advancing the science of robotic surgery in the city, Super Speciality Hospital started training its medical staff from Sunday. Adopting modern techniques, this three-day training programme aims to enhance the medical facility being provided in the city by training doctors and students of the medical college in the techniques of robotic surgery during the programme.

The use of robotics makes it easier to make incisions. Usually, the camera rotates 360 degrees, but the camera installed in this rotates 540 degrees. On the first day, more than 50 doctors attended the programme. A robot arm from a USA company was used to provide training.

Head and neck cancer surgeon Dr Bhavesh Bang said, 'We can perform big surgery with a small incision. The movement of the robot's arm is more than that of a human arm. Complex surgeries which are not possible with laparoscopic and open methods, we can do with the robot. Many surgeries which were not possible earlier have also been invented after the robot came. In this, surgeons can see what is happening in 3D view. Seeing in 3D makes surgery easier.' During the training, the participants were also advised about the safeguards in the machine.

Dr. Bang said that after the advent of robotic technology, surgery of the back part of the mouth could be started. He said, 'The surgery is called transoral robotic surgery. This type of surgery has not been performed yet. With its help, even the most dangerous cancer cells can be removed. Earlier it was difficult to reach the tonsils. But robotic arms enable us to go forward.'

'Training for robotic surgery is being given in the hospital. Through this, doctors and students are getting information about the techniques of robotic surgery. Because here they are able to operate the machine themselves,' said, Dr Sumit Shukla, superintendent.