Indore sports update: Suhani and Nipun win gold 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Suhani Saraf and Nipun Jindal won gold in their respective categories in the National level IPSC Taekwondo competition held at the Emerald Heights International School on Wednesday.

On the second day of the competition, in the under 35 kg weight category for 14 year girls, Suhani Saraf (Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hisar) stood first, Nirvi Neema (Emerald Heights) second and Swati Tiwari (Sanskar Valley School) stood third. In the weight category below 38 kg in the same age group, the first position was secured by Nipun Jindal (Vidya Devi Jindal School), second position by Gavkashi Singh (MGD Girls School) and third position by Dhriti Agarwal (Scindia School). Host Arika Gupta of Emerald Heights took fourth place. In the under 49 kg weight category of 17 years age group, Kanishka Rathi of MNSS Rai got first position, Shriya Goyal of Scindia School second and Mishti Agarwal of Emerald Heights third. Nandini Singh of Scindia School got first position, Palak Kejriwal of Vidya Devi Jindal School got second position and Yashika Meghlani of Emerald Heights School got third position in under 68 kg weight category of 19 years age group.