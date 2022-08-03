e-Paper Get App

Indore: Sudden rainfall cools down city weather

Met officials said that rainfall took place due to local generation of system, chances of good spell of rainfall after August 7

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 02:32 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sudden rainfall on Tuesday afternoon pulled down the day temperature and turned the city weather pleasant after an oppressively hot and humid morning. The rainfall on Tuesday took place due to the local changes in the weather.

The rain started on Tuesday afternoon and continued till late evening, but the meteorological office at the city airport received only 5.6 mm of rainfall till evening and the pollution monitoring station of the Regional Pollution Control Board recorded over 27 mm rainfall in the same period. The total rainfall of the season has reached 481.1 mm (18.94 inches), so far.

The Regional Meteorological department said the conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days and the residents would witness light-to-moderate showers. Residents woke up to a partially clouded sky but it turned dark in the afternoon and the clouds opened up.

The rainfall in the evening also turned the city’s weather cool as it dropped to 25 degrees Celsius in the evening. However, the maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius.

Another spell of rainfall after August 7

According to Meteorological department officials, a new system is being generated over Bay of Bengal and it will shift the weather in western Madhya Pradesh after August 7. Another long spell of rainfall will take place only after five days in Indore and it may last for 10 days.

Over 25 inches rainfall recorded at Regal Square

While the Meteorological department has recorded about 18.9 inches of rainfall in Western area, the central part of the city has recorded about 25 inches of rainfall. The pollution monitoring station at Regal Square has recorded as much as 647.75 mm rainfall, so far.

