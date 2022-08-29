Indore: Sudden rain in many areas catches people off-guard

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sudden rainfall in many parts of the city on Monday evening surprised residents and caught those out on the roads off-guard and left them drenched. The sudden change in weather also provided relief to the residents from the oppressively hot and humid conditions which had been prevailing for the past three days. Nonetheless, officials of the Regional Meteorological Department say a weak system has developed due to local generation and incursion of humidity from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

The rain started on Monday evening and continued for an hour with varying intensities in different parts of the city, but the meteorological office at the city airport received only 0.1 mm of rainfall till evening, while the pollution monitoring station of the Regional Pollution Control Board recorded over 2 mm rainfall in the same period. The total rainfall of the season has reached 906.6 mm (35.6 inches), so far.

The Regional Meteorological Department said conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days and the residents would witness light showers. Residents woke up to a partly cloudy sky but it turned dark in the afternoon and the skies opened up.

The rainfall in the evening also turned the city’s weather cool as it dropped a couple of degrees Celsius in the evening. However, the maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 29.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius.

Over 43” rain at Regal Square

While the meteorological department has recorded about 43.9 inches of rainfall in the eastern area, the central part of the city has recorded about 35 inches of rainfall as the pollution monitoring station at Regal Square has recorded as much as 1,109 mm rainfall, so far.

