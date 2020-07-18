Indore: Students will be benefited but competition will be tougher, says JEE aspirants over relaxation in IIT admission criteria

Indore: Being an IIT student is a dream for many scholars. They give their 100 percent in scoring good marks and hold merit as that is the gateway for being an IITian. But not anymore! IIT aspirants can give a sigh of relief as the admission criteria for Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) have now been relaxed, announced the HRD minister on Twitter.

As per Human Resource Development, students will no longer need to score a minimum of 75% in their school board exams to be eligible. Earlier, only students who scored a minimum 75 percent marks in the Class 12 board exams or ranked in the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations were eligible.

However, students will have to expect tougher competition in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced this year as a consequence of change in eligibility criteria this year.

Looking at the cancellation of several board papers due to the COVID-19 outbreak and students securing lesser marks, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) has relaxed the criterion of 75 per cent marks.

This relaxation is bound to increase competition in the entrance examination. Furthermore, it is working as a positive wave among JEE aspirants.

Lets’ give a close to what the JEE mentors in the city have to say about the change and its possible consequences:

Harpreet Singh, as JEE mentor “Now there are many rank holders who are denied of admission every year for either not scoring the minimum percent or meeting the top 20 percentile cut-off. Many of the students will be benefited by the change process. Also the competition will be tougher. Students who clear JEE Advanced will be allowed for admission in the IITs.”

Kamal Sharma, academic head of a private institute said, “It will give equal opportunity to all the aspirants and also at this moment this will create a positive wave among all the JEE aspirants so I think we should welcome this decision. Though this decision will not make any remarkable difference in the final JEE (Advanced) results.”

Atil Arora, Jee mentor “Yes few students will be benefited but in large not affecting good students who are going to write advance. Almost 99 percent of students who are able to clear JEE advance already have 75 percent in XII. Students appearing for class XII examinations in some tough state boards like Bihar and UP have the challenge of scoring over 75%. So this will definitely benefit them.”