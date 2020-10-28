Indore: Students make UV disinfectant, safe even for edible items

Indore: Three students from Indore have prepared Ultra Violet (UV) disinfectant that is safe for even edible items.

The disinfectant device holds an edge as it can sanitise edible items, which is often a stumbling block for most UV sanitisers. This product has also been tested and permitted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, as shared by students.

The three students are: Vansh Boradia, Narayan Pharkya and Priyanshu Airen.

Dr Debasis Nayak, an associate professor in IIT, Indore, who examined this product and certified it, said, “The design of this machine is unique. It is very simple to use and most important feature that it has proved very effective in the technical test. The intention of helping the society through the project is heart-touching.”

Pharkya said, “We had a burning desire to be an entrepreneur for a long time, to create an entrepreneurship which proves useful to society.” He added that they observed that there is an urgent requirement of an effective disinfectant.

Airen said, “Our intention is to produce locally what is needed and have a positive impact on the society.”

Boradia said, “We first designed the concept, then prepares dyes and completed assembly with fitting and fabrications in Indore itself.”