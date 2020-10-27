Indore: Amid Covid crisis, doctors warn of spike in seasonal diseases by 20 per cent

Indore: With winters ready to hit the city and the day and night temperature decreasing gradually, the health department has also been gearing up to control the outbreak of seasonal diseases along with tackling Covid-19 spread.

City experts believe that city will see a rise of about 20 per cent in seasonal diseases in the coming days, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued guidelines for people to not confuse the symptoms of Covid-19 with seasonal diseases and to go for necessary testing.

“As it is a transitional period for the weather, the cases of seasonal diseases including dengue, malaria, typhoid and others usually remain high. We usually see a rise of 15-20 per cent in cases in this season ,” HoD of Medicine in MGM Medical College Dr VP Pandey said.

He added that it is a challenging period both for the people and for the medicos as the symptoms of seasonal diseases are similar to what of Covid-19.

“People should not get confused with the symptoms and must go for testing of Covid-19 if they have any symptoms like fever, cough and cold, body ache, or others,” Dr Pandey added.

Meanwhile, Nodal Officer for Covid-19 Dr Amit Malakar said, “Yes, the cases of seasonal diseases are increasing and mainly typhoid and other vector-borne diseases. Typhoid is a bacterial disease and is caused due to intake of contaminated water and food. People should continue to follow the hygiene even if cases of Covid-19 are decreasing as the fight is still going on.”

Health Department releases advisory for H1N1, seasonal influenza

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said, “Post monsoon, water contamination provides appropriate conditions for bacterial growth due to which the cases of seasonal diseases occur. Vector-borne diseases will also remain high in this period.”

In the advisory issued by health department, CMHOs and Civil Surgeons are ordered to keep vigil over the disease especially H1N1 and influenza flu. Officials have also been ordered to get patients tested with H1N1 as well.

“Pregnant women, children, and elderly people are more prone to the disease. They should be extra careful and must avoid going out unnecessary even though cases of Covid are decreasing,” Dr Jadia added.