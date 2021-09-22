e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari appointed as next chief of Indian Air ForceCOVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,131 new cases, 70 deaths, 4,021 recoveries on September 21
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:38 AM IST

Indore: Students given basic info on working of police and community policing

Sumant Singh Kachhawa, constable of Indore Traffic Police, discussed the subject of road safety with the students and requested them to follow traffic rules for a safe journey.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Indore: Under the Student-Police Cadet Scheme, students of Naveen Malav Kanya Higher Secondary School, near Mhownaka Square, were given basic information regarding the working of the police force and community policing, including road safety and traffic rules. Sumant Singh Kachhawa, constable of Indore Traffic Police, discussed the subject of road safety with the students and requested them to follow traffic rules for a safe journey. School principal Kalpana Gandhi, SPC nodal officer Anjana Chouhan, Poonam Vishwakarma, Garima Barche, Suman Godale and staff were present during the occasion.

ALSO READ

Indore: Road Safety Week concludes with prize distribution ceremony

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:38 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal