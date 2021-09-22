Indore: Students given basic info on working of police and community policing

Indore: Under the Student-Police Cadet Scheme, students of Naveen Malav Kanya Higher Secondary School, near Mhownaka Square, were given basic information regarding the working of the police force and community policing, including road safety and traffic rules. Sumant Singh Kachhawa, constable of Indore Traffic Police, discussed the subject of road safety with the students and requested them to follow traffic rules for a safe journey. School principal Kalpana Gandhi, SPC nodal officer Anjana Chouhan, Poonam Vishwakarma, Garima Barche, Suman Godale and staff were present during the occasion.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:38 AM IST