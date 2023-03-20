Indore: Students asked to strictly follow dress code for convocation

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has asked students coming to participate in the convocation to strictly follow the dress code.

It has suggested that girl students should wear either a sari or salwar suit and boys to come clad in kurta pajama. They were also told to deposit Rs 2000 for availing Malvi pagdi, jacket and Utriye from the university. The students are required to wear Malvi pagdi, jacket and Utriye during convocation which is scheduled to be held on March 25.

The students are required to submit Rs 2000 each for availing the convocation dress. They will be refunded Rs 1800 when they return the Malvi pagdi, jacket and Utriye after the convocation is over.

All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) chairman TG Sitharam is chief guest of the convocation which will be presided over by Chancellor Mangubhai Patel.

A total of 101 medals, including 91 gold medals, would be given away to the toppers of different disciplines during the convocation.

First rehearsal of the convocation will be done on March 22 and the second one on March 24. The first rehearsal will be done sans convocation dress whereas the second dress will be done in convocation dress.