Indore: Student caught cheating in class-12 exam, first case reported in district

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A class-12 student was caught cheating in class-12 board exam on Friday, sources said on Saturday.

This is the first case of cheating reported in the board exam in Indore district, this year.

According to sources, the student was appearing in a political science exam at Maharaja Shivaji Rao Higher Secondary School.

He was caught by the flying squad of the district education officer’s office. Acting on suspicion, the fly squad official checked the answer copy of the student and recovered a page having answers related to the question from the answer copy.

According to Narendra Jain, Additional District Project Coordinator, Office of the District Education Officer, the copy of the student was confiscated and a case was also filed. The student was given another copy to complete the paper. Both the copies were attacked with the case filed against the student and sent to MPBSE, Jain informed.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 01:08 PM IST