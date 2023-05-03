Indore: Student caught cheating claims those who paid money spared

FP Photo/File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A MBA student caught using unfair means in third semester exams held in January levelled serious allegations against an invigilator and examination centre authorities claiming that they had facilitated mass cheating during the exam in exchange of money.

The allegations took the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya authorities aback and they stated that notices would be served on the invigilator and the exam centre superintendent seeking their reply to the allegations.

MBA third semester student Yash Bhutani was caught cheating in MBA third semester exams at Malwa College in January.

His case was present before the unfair means (UFM) committee which recommended for cancellation of his entire semester.

The student reached the university on Monday and requested the authorities to reduce his punishment. He stated that the paper in which he was caught in unfair means should be cancelled instead of the entire semester.

Exam controller SS Thakur told him that he was caught with a small guide in the exams and that the recommendation of UFM committee can’t be challenged at the university level.

To this, the student contended that he was not alone who was found using unfair means at the exams. There were 10 more students who were caught cheating in exams. However, the invigilators allow them to go scot free for money.

They paid the money so the invigilator spared them. I did not have money so UFM case was made against me, he claimed.

Thakur told media persons that the allegations levelled against the invigilator were serious so they have decided to serve notice on him. Besides, the exam centre superintendent would also be asked to clear the air on the allegations, he added.