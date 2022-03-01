Ujjain: Strong foreign policy will make India a superpower

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): University is the highest institution from which knowledge is created. India can be made a superpower by the research being done in universities. In the present context, the Government of India is making meaningful efforts on foreign policy.

We should not neglect any language, but there is a need to give prominence to our own language in our work. The scholars studying in the field of political science should study thoroughly and give advice to the governments so that the country can progress.

Dr Vaidik said that even today we want to live in cultural slavery. Developing countries of the world talk in their own language but we are still giving prominence to foreign languages. The present government has worked on Indian languages and the Ministry of External Affairs has now started working on the languages of the countries where their diplomats are working. Language is the foundation of foreign policy. Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia, Atal Bihari Bajpai worked to increase Indian languages. He was also associated with the language movement.

Maharishi Dayanand has called India as Aryavarta, this Aryavarta has been called not only India but a culturally related geographical region. On the current situation in Ukraine and Russia, he said that India's foreign policy is very balanced. Even though Ukraine was not with India in various matters but Russia has been with India on every issue, still today there can be no bigger mediator than India. To make India a superpower, everyone will have to make a joint effort.

Presiding over the programme, Vice-Chancellor of Dr B R Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow, Prof. DK Sharma said that the university has resolved to work in Hindi to enrich the Hindi language. The Political Science Department of the University is continuously setting high standards in research and academic activities. Understanding India's foreign policy is very important in today's context.

The program was conducted by the Dean of the School of Social Sciences, Prof DK Verma and Dr Monika Yadav did the composition

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 01:17 AM IST