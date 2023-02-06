Indore: Stress on stopping power theft at Discom meeting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity theft should be stopped at all costs, and wherever there is suspicion of power theft, teams should be formed for checking the connection and swift action should be taken in case any irregularity is detected, said Amit Tomar, managing director of West Discom during a high-level meeting of power officers of the city held on Monday evening.

MD Tomar said that power connections of consumers who have not paid their bills for two months should be cut, but they should be informed beforehand and added that complaints of consumers should be resolved on time.

He said, “Our main task is to fulfil the power demand and collect revenue by generating bills on time. Any negligence on this front will not be accepted.”

He said that special efforts should be made to improve the power situation in Malwa Mill Zone, Electronic Complex, Sirpur, Hawa Bangla, and Khajrana power zones.

Solar energy festival on 12th

MD Tomar informed that the solar energy festival will be celebrated on February 12. An awareness camp will be organised in each zone.

