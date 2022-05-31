Indore: Street Play, lectures, rally organised to mark World No Tobacco Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Various programmes were organized to mark the World No Tobacco Day on Tuesday including street play, lecturers, talks, and health camps.

The main attraction of the day was the play organized by Indore Chest Society at Mhow Naka Square as many people came forward to take the pledge to quit tobacco after watching the play. Renowned pulmonologist Dr Ravi Dosi had played the character of ‘Tambakhu Rakshas’ with a message that tobacco not only kills the consumer but also affects the environment as well.

Other members of Indore Chest Society including Dr Rupesh Modi, Dr Abhijeet Khandelwal, Dr Sobhagya Jain, Dr BC Khandelwal were also present during the play.

Students pledged to not consume tobacco

A lecture was also organised by a private medical college in which the students pledged not to consume tobacco ever. The chief speaker Dr Dilip Acharya informed about the hazards of tobacco on consumers and even those exposed to secondhand smoke. He also raised a thought provoking question among the students i.e. 1.3 million deaths every year in our country, who is responsible?

Health check up camps organised

A health camp was organised by the Government College of Dentistry to mark the day in which a large number of people were given health services and check-ups while they were also made aware of the hazards of tobacco consumption. Principal Dr Deshraj Jain said that their consultants and interns were also sent to various centres for providing free services in the health check-up camp.

A similar programme was also organised at Index Medical College in which in-charge of tobacco cessation centre Dr Poonam Tomar Rana informed about the effects of tobacco consumption in youths.