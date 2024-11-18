Indore: STP Plant To Be Made In Lokmanya Nagar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An STP plant will be built in Lokmanya Nagar. Along with this, beautification of the garden and a yoga shed will also be constructed. Similarly, many development works will be done in Revenue Nagar, ordered mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Sunday during his inspection of the cleanliness system, garden and development works in various areas in Ward 72 of Zone 15.

He also inspected the Sanjeevani Clinic built near Dussehra Maidan. After this, the mayor inspected the cleanliness system in Lokmanya Nagar, Kesar Bagh Road, Siddharth Nagar, Alankar Palace Colony, Revenue Nagar and other colonies as well as the development of the garden and sewerage line works.

During the inspection, the mayor discussed with the residents regarding the cleanliness system. When the residents informed the problem of drainage of sewerage line in Lokmanya Nagar, the mayor directed zonal officer Nadeem Khan to prepare a plan to build an STP plant in Lokmanya Nagar through DRA.

With this, the treated water coming out of the STP plant can be used in the gardens located in the area and can also be used for other purposes by the citizens. The mayor observed the stormwater line work being done in Alankar Palace Colony. He also directed to prepare a plan for development works in Revenue Nagar. Additional commissioner Manoj Chaurasia, councilor Yogesh Gander, health officer, CSI and other officials were present during the inspection.