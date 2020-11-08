Indore Stone-Pelting: Two more accused arrested from Tatpatti Bakhal

Indore: Two more accused were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in pelting stones on the team of healthcare workers in Tatpatti Bakhal area of the city during the lockdown. So far, police have arrested 15 accused and four of them were arrested under the National Security Act.

Chhatripura police station in charge Pawan Singhal said acting on a tip-off, two more accused named Rajik and Mohammad Firoz were arrested for their involvement in the stone pelting incident of Tatpatti Bakhal area. A team of healthcare workers, who were deployed to collect the samples of people suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19, reached the area on April 1, 2020. Then a group of youths pelted stones on the healthcare workers after which they had to flee from there without taking samples of the people.

After the incident, the police had arrested four persons and they were booked under NSA. After that 15 more accused were arrested by the police. Two accused named Rajik and Firoz were on the run after the incident. The police have arrested the on the run accused also.