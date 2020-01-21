Indore: STF arrests father, son in 1.50 cr fraud case

Indore: The Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday arrested father son duo from Treasure Town near Tejpur Gadbadi Bridge in the case of embezzlement worth Rs 1.5 crore by claiming ownership of 4.07-acre of government land.
According to Superintendent of Police (STF) Padma Vilochan Shukla, Surendra Kukreja and his son Jayesh Kukreja were arrested on Tuesday.
“The accused duped people in the name of developing a colony on 4.07-acre government land reserved for grazing in Jain Colony. The accused also inked an agreement with the occupants of land - Devenarayan and his sisters in the ratio of 35 and 65 per cent,” Shukla said.
Along with Devnarayan and his family, Jamindar Dharmik evam Shekshanik Nyas, Bada Rawala, had also claimed ownership and filed a petition in the same case.
“Chief accused Surendra Kukreja was a grocery merchant who later entered real estate and became a builder. He inked several agreements with people for developing colony and plots on the same land and duped them to the tune of crores of rupees,” Shukla said. Action against the accused has been taken on the complaint of victims Shravan Adwani and Anil Ropeta. Several other complaints against the accused have also been lodged.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)