Indore: STF arrests father, son in 1.50 cr fraud case

Indore: The Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday arrested father son duo from Treasure Town near Tejpur Gadbadi Bridge in the case of embezzlement worth Rs 1.5 crore by claiming ownership of 4.07-acre of government land.

According to Superintendent of Police (STF) Padma Vilochan Shukla, Surendra Kukreja and his son Jayesh Kukreja were arrested on Tuesday.

“The accused duped people in the name of developing a colony on 4.07-acre government land reserved for grazing in Jain Colony. The accused also inked an agreement with the occupants of land - Devenarayan and his sisters in the ratio of 35 and 65 per cent,” Shukla said.