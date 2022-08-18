Indore: Steering committee to be constituted for NRI Day programmes

Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Top-notch officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) visited the city on Wednesday and took stock of preparations being made for the organisation of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (NRI Day), scheduled to be held on January 9 and 10 next year in the city. To ensure flawless arrangements for the programme, a steering committee of officers from the MEA and government of MP will be constituted.

NRI Day is being organised to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community towards the development of the country. The day provides a platform to gather people of Indian origin residing in different countries at a single place. A team of high officials of the ministry of external affairs reached the city on Wednesday to take stock of the arrangements for the programmes on NRI Day. The team was led by Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary, Counselee, Passport and Visa (CPV Division) of MEA. The other officers included the Joint Director (OE & PGI) Brahm Kumar and Deputy Secretary (Overseas Indian Affairs (OIA-2) Akash Gupta. The review meeting was held at Brilliant Convention Centre.

Secretary Dr Sayeed discussed with local officers about the arrangements being made for the stay, transportation, meeting place, food et al for the dignitaries coming from abroad and the country in the programme. He said that this event would give Madhya Pradesh a different place in the world map. The speciality of the city is that there is a mixture of industry, tourism and culture. Therefore, it will provide an enriching experience to the guests attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. He said that a steering committee would be constituted in which officials from the ministry of external affairs and the government of Madhya Pradesh would be involved to ensure top-notch arrangements for the programme. After that, the proposed sites for organising the programme were inspected by the team members.

Collector Manish Singh, Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra, Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal, Smart City CEO Rishabh Gupta, Additional Collector Ajay Dev Sharma, AKVN MD Rohan Saxena and other officers were present in the meeting.

Tribal art and culture to be showcased

Collector Manish Singh informed the MEA officers that the local village concept would be prepared to introduce to the people participating in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas programme about the local culture. Local tribal art and tribal expertise will be presented in this village exhibition.

Read Also Indore: Annual income and expenses to be base of fee fixation of pvt colleges